Left Menu

Diplomatic Push for Gaza Ceasefire

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are actively working to mediate a ceasefire agreement to end the longstanding conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. Al-Qahera news highlights these extensive diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing peace to the war-torn region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:40 IST
Diplomatic Push for Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza have intensified as Egypt and Qatar work alongside the United States to mediate a deal. Al-Qahera news reports that these efforts involve extensive negotiations with all parties involved.

The aim is to bring an end to the war between Israel and Hamas, which has persisted for over a year. This potential ceasefire could be a significant diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that has seen numerous failed attempts at peace.

Both regional powerhouses, Egypt and Qatar, are leveraging their diplomatic ties to push for a resolution. The U.S. plays a key role, supporting this initiative to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024