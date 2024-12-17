Diplomatic Push for Gaza Ceasefire

Efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza have intensified as Egypt and Qatar work alongside the United States to mediate a deal. Al-Qahera news reports that these efforts involve extensive negotiations with all parties involved.

The aim is to bring an end to the war between Israel and Hamas, which has persisted for over a year. This potential ceasefire could be a significant diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that has seen numerous failed attempts at peace.

Both regional powerhouses, Egypt and Qatar, are leveraging their diplomatic ties to push for a resolution. The U.S. plays a key role, supporting this initiative to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)