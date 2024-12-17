Controversy Surrounds Allahabad HC Judge's Statements at VHP Event
Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of Allahabad HC attended a Supreme Court collegium meeting following controversial remarks at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad event. Criticism from legal and political circles emerged, urging the judiciary to ensure impartiality. The Supreme Court seeks a detailed report on the matter.
Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court recently faced the Supreme Court collegium after making divisive statements at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad event. According to sources, the meeting was led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
The Supreme Court's intervention followed media reports about the statements made by Justice Yadav. An official statement confirmed the top court's ongoing consideration of the issue and their demand for further details from the high court.
His comments, including those on the uniform civil code, sparked backlash from various parties, including criticism from the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms and political figures like Brinda Karat. Critics demand stringent action to uphold judicial impartiality and integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
