Justice Delayed and Denied: The Hathras Case Continues Unresolved

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP government for failing the Hathras gangrape victim's family. Despite promises, the family remains in distress, with no justice or support. Gandhi pledges to help the family, emphasizing the need for justice for Dalits who face ongoing discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:17 IST
Justice Delayed and Denied: The Hathras Case Continues Unresolved
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting the adage that 'justice delayed is justice denied,' Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, has voiced strong criticism against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. He claims the promises made to the family of the Hathras gangrape victim remain unfulfilled, echoing sentiments of betrayal and neglect.

In a poignant video shared by Gandhi, the plight of the victim's family is laid bare. Despite four years passing since the brutal gangrape and subsequent death of the Dalit woman in 2020, the accused roam free, and the family alleges they've been held hostage.

Gandhi emphasizes the systemic injustice faced by Dalits, vowing that the INDIA bloc will strive for the promised justice and support to the family. He condemns the BJP, accusing it of perpetuating a culture where oppressors are shielded and victims sidelined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

