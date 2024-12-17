Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Goa's New Bill for Scheduled Tribes Representation

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha criticized the government for delaying the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. The bill aims to reserve seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly. Critics argue the bill relies on outdated census data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious Lok Sabha session, opposition members, including Congress MP Viriato Fernandes and Trinamool Congress' Pratima Mondal, criticized the government's approach toward Scheduled Tribes. They accused the ruling administration of delaying substantive measures intended to benefit these communities.

The debate centered around a proposed bill aiming to ensure the reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly. Introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the bill called 'Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024,' aims to revise state constituency demographics based on the population figures of the Scheduled Tribes, which have notably increased as per the 2011 census.

However, opposition voices, such as those from Fernandes and Mondal, argued that the government's reliance on old census data undermines the bill's purpose. They also highlighted the need for prompt action and expressed concerns about potential delays in implementing the bill's mandates, citing it as essential for fair representation in the state's legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

