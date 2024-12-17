Left Menu

Para Teachers' Leader Gunned Down: Arrests Made in Jharkhand

Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly murdering Sonu Sardar, the president of the Para Teachers' Union, in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district. The incident occurred in Bardih village, and two suspects, including the mastermind, remain at large. A police investigation is underway to determine the precise motive.

In a significant development, five individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Sonu Sardar, the president of the Para Teachers' Union, in Jharkhand. The arrests took place following the killing in Bardih village.

Police revealed that the suspects, identified as Ashish Gorai, Vishwajeet Nayak, Anil Sardar alias Gondo, Anand Das, and Suraj Mardi, were detained based on substantial scientific and technical evidence. The incident was reported to have occurred on the night of December 13-14, with all suspects hailing from the Gamariah police station area.

However, two individuals, including the alleged mastermind, Birbal Sardar, are still at large, prompting a manhunt. Investigations have so far suggested that the accused had a vendetta against the victim due to his opposition to their unlawful activities. The exact motive remains unclear pending further arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

