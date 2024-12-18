Left Menu

High-Profile Assassination in Moscow: Ukrainian Intelligence Strikes

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a top Russian military officer accused by Ukraine of using chemical weapons, was assassinated in Moscow. The bombing was orchestrated by Ukraine's SBU intelligence service. Russia vows to avenge the killing, claiming it's part of Ukraine's campaign to destabilize its government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:29 IST
A senior Russian military officer, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, was killed in a high-profile assassination in Moscow, allegedly carried out by Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency.

The attack, involving a bomb hidden in an electric scooter, targeted Kirillov outside an apartment building. This event marks a significant breach of security and has prompted Russian authorities to reconsider safety protocols for top military officials.

The killing has further strained tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with Moscow vowing revenge. This incident adds to a series of targeted assassinations Russia attributes to Ukraine since their conflict intensified.

