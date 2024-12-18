High-Profile Assassination in Moscow: Ukrainian Intelligence Strikes
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a top Russian military officer accused by Ukraine of using chemical weapons, was assassinated in Moscow. The bombing was orchestrated by Ukraine's SBU intelligence service. Russia vows to avenge the killing, claiming it's part of Ukraine's campaign to destabilize its government.
A senior Russian military officer, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, was killed in a high-profile assassination in Moscow, allegedly carried out by Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency.
The attack, involving a bomb hidden in an electric scooter, targeted Kirillov outside an apartment building. This event marks a significant breach of security and has prompted Russian authorities to reconsider safety protocols for top military officials.
The killing has further strained tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with Moscow vowing revenge. This incident adds to a series of targeted assassinations Russia attributes to Ukraine since their conflict intensified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Denmark to Moscow: Carlsberg's Russian Exit Saga
Abkhazia Parliament Blocks Controversial Moscow Investment Deal
Moscow Stands Firm with Syrian Leadership Amidst Rebel Threat
Mysterious Removal of Syrian Flag at Moscow Embassy
Syria's Chemical Weapons Conundrum: The Opportunity for Eradication Amidst Assad's Downfall