High-Profile Assassination in Moscow: Ukrainian Intelligence Strikes

A senior Russian military officer, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, was killed in a high-profile assassination in Moscow, allegedly carried out by Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency.

The attack, involving a bomb hidden in an electric scooter, targeted Kirillov outside an apartment building. This event marks a significant breach of security and has prompted Russian authorities to reconsider safety protocols for top military officials.

The killing has further strained tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with Moscow vowing revenge. This incident adds to a series of targeted assassinations Russia attributes to Ukraine since their conflict intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)