Left Menu

Apple Denies Use of Conflict Minerals in its Products

Apple refutes claims of utilizing conflict minerals in its products, urging suppliers to cease purchases from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The statement follows a legal complaint by the Congolese government, asserting that Apple engages in importing these minerals via global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 03:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 03:06 IST
Apple Denies Use of Conflict Minerals in its Products
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a firm statement issued on Tuesday, Apple has strongly rejected allegations of using conflict minerals in their product manufacturing process.

The tech giant urged its suppliers to halt sourcing of tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold from both the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, citing growing regional conflicts.

This response follows a recent criminal complaint lodged by Congolese authorities in France and Belgium accusing Apple of illicit mineral trade through international networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024