Apple Denies Use of Conflict Minerals in its Products
Apple refutes claims of utilizing conflict minerals in its products, urging suppliers to cease purchases from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The statement follows a legal complaint by the Congolese government, asserting that Apple engages in importing these minerals via global supply chains.
In a firm statement issued on Tuesday, Apple has strongly rejected allegations of using conflict minerals in their product manufacturing process.
The tech giant urged its suppliers to halt sourcing of tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold from both the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, citing growing regional conflicts.
This response follows a recent criminal complaint lodged by Congolese authorities in France and Belgium accusing Apple of illicit mineral trade through international networks.
