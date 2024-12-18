Apple Denies Use of Conflict Minerals in its Products

In a firm statement issued on Tuesday, Apple has strongly rejected allegations of using conflict minerals in their product manufacturing process.

The tech giant urged its suppliers to halt sourcing of tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold from both the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, citing growing regional conflicts.

This response follows a recent criminal complaint lodged by Congolese authorities in France and Belgium accusing Apple of illicit mineral trade through international networks.

