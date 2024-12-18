Left Menu

Netanyahu's Bold Move in Syria: Security First, Diplomacy Second

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces will remain in a buffer zone on the Syrian border until a new security arrangement is established. This move follows the ouster of Syria's President Bashar Assad. The situation has drawn criticism for potentially violating a 1974 ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
In a pivotal assertion of security policy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israeli troops will maintain their presence in a buffer zone on the Syrian border as long as necessary. This pronouncement comes in the wake of Syria's President Bashar Assad being ousted, prompting Israeli forces to secure the area.

The annexation of this buffer zone, located adjacent to the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, has ignited international condemnation. Critics argue that Israel's move breaches a 1974 ceasefire agreement and accuse Israel of leveraging Syrian chaos for territorial gains.

Defense Minister Israel Katz expedited military fortifications in anticipation of an extended occupation. While international bodies, including the U.N., have opposed the maneuver, Netanyahu emphasizes its critical importance for Israel's national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

