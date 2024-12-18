Mary Jane Veloso's Triumphant Return: A Journey from Death Row to Hope

Mary Jane Veloso, once on Indonesia's death row for drug trafficking, landed in the Philippines early Wednesday after successful negotiations. Veloso, a 39-year-old mother of two, expressed readiness for a new life back home.

Veloso was arrested in 2010 in Yogyakarta with 2.6 kg of heroin hidden in her luggage, claiming unawareness of her role as a drug mule. Though sentenced to death, her release coincided with the repatriation of the Bali Nine's remaining members. In Manila, heavy security escorted her to a women's prison, where her family finally united with her after an emotional wait.

In a plea for clemency, Veloso urged the Philippine president's mercy, with an agreement that maintains her sentence during her return. Philippine Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is considering her case. The Philippine Foreign Minister acknowledged Indonesia's pivotal role in facilitating her homecoming, just in time for the festive season.

