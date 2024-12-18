Spa Owner Accused in Thane of Deceptive Assault
In Maharashtra's Thane district, a spa owner is accused of raping a 25-year-old employee under false marriage promises. The assaults occurred over nine months, with threats and abuse following the victim's resistance. Police have filed charges, and an investigation is ongoing.
A spa owner in Maharashtra's Thane district is facing serious allegations after being accused of raping a 25-year-old employee under the false pretense of marrying her, officials announced on Wednesday.
The accused allegedly committed the acts multiple times over the past nine months, manipulating the victim with promises of marriage and salary increases. The assaults reportedly took place at the woman's residence in Thane city.
Following a complaint from the victim, police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of rape and criminal intimidation. Authorities have launched a probe into the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
