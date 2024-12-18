Court Acquits Missing Man in 2005 Suicide Case

A 75-year-old man has been acquitted by a court here in a case stemming from the 2005 suicide of his wife, citing insufficient evidence and the accused's prolonged absence of 15 years.

Additional Sessions Judge PR Ashturkar ruled on December 3, questioning the efficacy of prolonging the trial absent the defendant.

The prosecution failed to substantiate claims that Parshuram Sanganbasappa Kondgule coerced his wife into suicide, leading to his acquittal. A copy of the judgment surfaced on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)