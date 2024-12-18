Court Acquits Missing Man in 2005 Suicide Case
The court acquitted a 75-year-old man accused of abetting his wife's 2005 suicide due to a lack of evidence. The prosecution couldn't prove he instigated the act. The man's ongoing absence for 15 years further influenced the court's decision to dismiss the case.
A 75-year-old man has been acquitted by a court here in a case stemming from the 2005 suicide of his wife, citing insufficient evidence and the accused's prolonged absence of 15 years.
Additional Sessions Judge PR Ashturkar ruled on December 3, questioning the efficacy of prolonging the trial absent the defendant.
The prosecution failed to substantiate claims that Parshuram Sanganbasappa Kondgule coerced his wife into suicide, leading to his acquittal. A copy of the judgment surfaced on Wednesday.
