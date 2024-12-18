Assassination in the Heart of Moscow: Uzbekistan Citizen Confesses

In a shocking development, Russian authorities have detained an Uzbek national who admitted to planting and detonating an explosive that resulted in the death of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow. This tragic event marks the assassination of the highest-ranking Russian military officer by Ukraine inside Russia.

Kirillov, known for his leadership of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed alongside his assistant when a device hidden in an electric scooter detonated near his residence. Ukraine's security service claimed responsibility, citing Kirillov's alleged use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces, an accusation Moscow denies.

The suspect confessed to entering Moscow under orders from Ukraine, strategically placing the explosive device, and remotely detonating it. An investigation is underway to identify additional suspects, as the political tensions between the countries remain high.

