Controversy Over Ayodhya Mosque Land: BJP Leader's Call for Reclamation

Amidst ongoing religious tensions in Ayodhya, a BJP leader has taken a bold step by addressing a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The letter demands the reclamation of land previously allocated for a mosque, citing inactivity on the Muslim community's part since a landmark Supreme Court verdict.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court settled a contentious historical matter, allowing the construction of a Ram temple on a site that formerly housed the Babri Masjid. The Sunni Central Waqf Board was allocated an alternative site to build a mosque. However, BJP leader Rajneesh Singh claims there have been no significant efforts toward its construction.

Singh accused the Muslim community of using the mosque as a pretext to sustain religious discord rather than genuinely build a place of worship. He urged the government to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's decision. PTI reached out to Athar Husain of the Ayodhya Masjid Trust, who declined to comment.

