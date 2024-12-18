Noida's Notorious Fugitive Finally Captured
Manpreet Singh, a criminal on the run in connection with the murder of Tirath Singh, was apprehended by the Noida STF. Singh, who had a Rs 1 lakh bounty for his capture, faced 25 criminal charges, including murder, and was arrested in Meerut. A pistol and cartridges were seized.
The Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has successfully apprehended a criminal who had been evading arrest in a murder case. The accused, having a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was captured on Tuesday night in Meerut, authorities announced on Wednesday.
Identified as Manpreet Singh, also known as Sunny, he was the primary suspect in the January 6 murder of Tirath Singh, which took place in the Hastinapur police station area of Meerut. The Superintendent of Police, Rajkumar Mishra, confirmed that the arrest follows a grim rivalry linked to the gram panchayat elections earlier this year.
Mishra revealed that Singh has a notable criminal background with 25 cases lodged against him, primarily in Delhi, encompassing theft, robbery, and murder charges. The authorities also confiscated a pistol and seven cartridges during his arrest.
