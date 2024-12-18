Supreme Court Probes Aviation Incident Involving BJP MPs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday scrutinized the Jharkhand CID's investigation involving two BJP MPs, questioning why the case wasn't under the DGCA's jurisdiction. The BJP MPs, Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, were accused of coercing air traffic control to permit a post-sunset takeoff, potentially breaching aviation protocols.

The court asked the state's lawyer about the suitability of the CID probing cases under the Aircraft Act, considering it falls under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's purview. This issue arose from an FIR in Deoghar district, contested in a March 2023 High Court ruling due to procedural lapses regarding MP immunity.

The Supreme Court asked Jharkhand to provide supporting judgments for proceeding without prior sanction, as it reserved judgment on the jurisdiction issue. Meanwhile, Dubey's defense argued the flight adhered to aviation norms, departing within acceptable sunset time limits, suggesting political interference.

