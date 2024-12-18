Left Menu

TikTok Takes Fight Against U.S. Ban to Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear TikTok and ByteDance's challenge to a law mandating the app's sale or face a ban. The case will be argued on January 10. TikTok, which has 170 million U.S. users, seeks to overturn a lower court's decision upholding the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear arguments from TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, challenging a law that mandates the sale of the popular video app by January 19 or risk a national security ban.

In an unexpected move, the justices have not issued an immediate injunction against the impending ban despite TikTok and ByteDance's request, as well as from some of its users calling for a halt. Instead, the court has set a date for arguments on January 10.

TikTok, which boasts approximately 170 million American users, is appealing a lower court ruling that supports the sale requirement, citing national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

