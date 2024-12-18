Left Menu

Germany's Surging Arms Exports to Ukraine Amid Legal Scrutiny

Germany has significantly increased its arms exports to Ukraine in 2024, reaching 8.1 billion euros. In contrast, exports to Israel have halved to 161 million euros amid legal challenges. Total export approvals for the year stand at 13.2 billion euros, reflecting changes in Germany's overseas military sales strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an unprecedented move, Germany has doubled its arms exports to Ukraine in 2024, supplying weapons and military equipment valued at 8.1 billion euros, up from 4.4 billion euros in 2023. The shift marks Ukraine as the primary recipient of German arms exports.

New figures from the German economy ministry revealed that the total approved arms exports have soared to 13.2 billion euros for the year, according to data available as of December 17. Meanwhile, arms exports to Israel have seen a dramatic reduction from 326.5 million euros last year to just 161 million euros this year. The decline coincides with a legal challenge from human rights groups critical of the potential involvement of German weaponry in the Gaza conflict.

Other notable recipients of German arms this year include Singapore, with approvals worth 1.2 billion euros, Algeria at just under 559 million euros, and Turkey at 230 million euros. The publication highlights Germany's evolved approach to international arms trade as affected by geopolitical tensions and policy considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

