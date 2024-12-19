Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Utah Family Found Dead in Disturbing Mass Killing

Five family members, including three children, were found dead in a Utah home, prompting an investigation by local authorities. A 17-year-old boy was also found injured, and his involvement in the case is uncertain. Police believe the incident was isolated and not a wider threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities in Utah are delving into the mysterious deaths of five family members, including three children, discovered in their residence. The grim find followed concerns from a relative over not hearing from them. A wounded 17-year-old boy was also found in the garage.

Spokesperson Roseanne Vainuku stated that police are unsure if the teenager was involved as a suspect or victim due to communication hurdles. No threat to the wider community is believed to exist, with the crime considered isolated to the home.

The family was last contacted by a relative who alerted authorities over the lack of communication. Upon investigation, the bodies were discovered, marking the 38th mass killing in the U.S. this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

