Tragedy in Hanoi: Cafe Blaze Claims Eleven Lives

A tragic fire erupted at a Hanoi cafe on Wednesday night, resulting in eleven fatalities, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security. Authorities have taken a suspect into custody on allegations of igniting the fire with gasoline following a quarrel with the establishment's staff.

The incident reportedly occurred on the ground floor of the three-storey venue, and witnesses recounted a strong odor of gasoline and an explosion, as published in the state-run Tien Phong newspaper. The suspect, believed to be in his early 50s, confessed to his involvement in the fire, which was first reported just past 11 pm local time.

Seven individuals were rescued from the inferno, although two required hospitalization. The fire trapped people inside, blocking all exits, underscoring the perils faced by patrons that night.

