Arrest Made Over Death Threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

In a shocking incident, a man identified as Anil has been detained by law enforcement for allegedly making death threats against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Anil reportedly dialed emergency service number 112, declaring his intent to harm the chief minister and some police officials, including those at the Izzatnagar Police Station.

Authorities launched an immediate search operation, eventually locating and arresting Anil after his phone went silent. Investigators are now probing his motives amidst concerns of potential communal discord.

