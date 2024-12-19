Arrest Made Over Death Threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
A man named Anil has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and police officials. He made the threat call on January 26, leading to a swift police operation. Anil is undergoing interrogation, and fears of communal unrest were addressed.
In a shocking incident, a man identified as Anil has been detained by law enforcement for allegedly making death threats against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Anil reportedly dialed emergency service number 112, declaring his intent to harm the chief minister and some police officials, including those at the Izzatnagar Police Station.
Authorities launched an immediate search operation, eventually locating and arresting Anil after his phone went silent. Investigators are now probing his motives amidst concerns of potential communal discord.
