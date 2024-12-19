Left Menu

Tax Officials Arrested for Heist at Knife-Point

Four officials, including three from the Income Tax Department and a police sub-inspector, were arrested for allegedly robbing a collection agent of Rs 15 lakh in Chennai. The suspects posed as tax officials and ambushed the agent, leading to their eventual arrest following a police complaint and CCTV scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:44 IST
In a shocking twist, three officials from the Income Tax Department along with a police sub-inspector were apprehended for allegedly orchestrating a heist involving a collection agent who was robbed of Rs 15 lakh at knife-point, Chennai police confirmed on Thursday.

The individuals in question have been identified as I-T inspector Damadoran, I-T officer Pradeep, and superintendent Prabhu, as well as a special sub inspector, Raja Singh from the Triplicane police station. Following their arrest, all four were remanded in judicial custody.

The daring robbery took place on December 17 when the SSI intercepted Mohammed Ghouse near a hospital, allegedly finding bundles of cash intending for medical equipment purchase. Under the guise of a tax inspection, the group absconded with the money, an act revealed under CCTV footage scrutiny after Ghouse filed a complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

