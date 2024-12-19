BSF ADG Evaluates Border Security in Tripura

BSF Additional Director General Ravi Gandhi conducted an inspection of Tripura's border areas, focusing on security and operational readiness in Dhalai and Sepahijala districts.

During his two-day evaluation, he met with local officials, including Tripura Chief Secretary J K Sinha and DGP Amitabh Ranjan, to discuss strategies for effective border management, curb trans-border crime, and counter illegal migration.

In a briefing with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Gandhi outlined the current border security landscape. The Governor praised the BSF's peace-preserving efforts, underscoring the need for stronger collaboration between state agencies and BSF to tackle future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)