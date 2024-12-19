Ukraine's Missile Strikes Trigger Blaze at Russian Oil Refinery.

In a fresh escalation of hostilities, Ukraine targeted Russian territory with a barrage of at least 13 missiles and 84 drones, setting off a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov that burned for hours. Russian authorities confirmed the incident on Thursday.

Efforts by Ukraine to cripple Russia's oil-dependent war economy have intensified as the conflict rages. Russian air defences reportedly neutralized 84 drones, including 36 in the Rostov area. The latest attack wounded at least one person, according to local officials.

Although it remains uncertain which missiles were used in this recent assault, Ukraine's past offensive included U.S.-manufactured ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles. Russia's President Vladimir Putin responded with a new missile attack on Ukraine, escalating tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)