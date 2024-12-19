Left Menu

A French court sentenced Dominique Pelicot to 20 years for drugging and enabling abuse of his ex-wife Gisèle Pelicot. The case convicted 50 men, profoundly impacting France. Gisèle's story of survival in her so-called loving marriage has highlighted her as a feminist icon and sparked national conversation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Avignon | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:59 IST
Justice for Gisèle: Decade-Long Nightmare Unveiled
  • Country:
  • France

A French court has sentenced Dominique Pelicot to 20 years imprisonment for drugging, raping, and facilitating the rape of his ex-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, over a decade. The court, led by Judge Roger Arata in Avignon, found Pelicot guilty on all charges.

This landmark verdict, which has deeply unsettled France, also convicted 50 accomplices involved in the heinous crimes. The trial highlighted the gravity of the situation as Arata delivered guilty verdicts one after another, addressing the crimes committed against Mme. Gisèle Pelicot.

At the age of 72, Gisèle Pelicot, who has become a symbol of resilience and feminist action, witnessed justice as she faced the accused in court. Her courage throughout the traumatic trial has catalyzed a significant discourse on gender-based violence in French society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

