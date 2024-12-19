Justice for Gisèle: Decade-Long Nightmare Unveiled

A French court has sentenced Dominique Pelicot to 20 years imprisonment for drugging, raping, and facilitating the rape of his ex-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, over a decade. The court, led by Judge Roger Arata in Avignon, found Pelicot guilty on all charges.

This landmark verdict, which has deeply unsettled France, also convicted 50 accomplices involved in the heinous crimes. The trial highlighted the gravity of the situation as Arata delivered guilty verdicts one after another, addressing the crimes committed against Mme. Gisèle Pelicot.

At the age of 72, Gisèle Pelicot, who has become a symbol of resilience and feminist action, witnessed justice as she faced the accused in court. Her courage throughout the traumatic trial has catalyzed a significant discourse on gender-based violence in French society.

(With inputs from agencies.)