Honeymoon Dispute Escalates to Acid Attack in Thane

A honeymoon plan dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district turned violent when a 29-year-old man was attacked with acid by his father-in-law on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, Ibad Atik Falke, is currently hospitalized with injuries, while the accused, 65-year-old Jaki Gulam Murtaza Khotal, remains at large, according to senior inspector SR Gaud of the Bazarpeth police station.

The tension arose when Falke wanted to visit Kashmir for his honeymoon, but Khotal preferred a religious trip abroad. Khotal attacked Falke as he returned home, allegedly throwing acid on him. Authorities have charged Khotal with serious offenses and are actively searching for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)