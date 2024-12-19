Left Menu

Honeymoon Dispute Escalates to Acid Attack in Thane

A disagreement over honeymoon plans took a violent turn when a 29-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, was attacked with acid by his father-in-law. The incident occurred after the newly-wed couple's differing honeymoon destinations led to a confrontation. The accused is currently evading arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A honeymoon plan dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district turned violent when a 29-year-old man was attacked with acid by his father-in-law on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, Ibad Atik Falke, is currently hospitalized with injuries, while the accused, 65-year-old Jaki Gulam Murtaza Khotal, remains at large, according to senior inspector SR Gaud of the Bazarpeth police station.

The tension arose when Falke wanted to visit Kashmir for his honeymoon, but Khotal preferred a religious trip abroad. Khotal attacked Falke as he returned home, allegedly throwing acid on him. Authorities have charged Khotal with serious offenses and are actively searching for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

