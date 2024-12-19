Left Menu

Samajwadi MP Ziaur Rehman Barq Accused of Power Theft

Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq faces allegations of electricity theft, leading to a police case under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003. His father, Mamlukur Rehman Barq, is also accused of threatening officials during an inspection. The MP seeks legal reprieve, denying culpability in related charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:20 IST
Samajwadi MP Ziaur Rehman Barq Accused of Power Theft
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Sambhal MP from the Samajwadi Party, Ziaur Rehman Barq, is facing serious allegations after being booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for purported electricity theft at his residence, according to official reports.

Ziaur Rehman Barq has been charged under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for illegal electricity usage. Additionally, his father, Mamlukur Rehman Barq faces accusations of intimidating government officials during a power inspection. The power department's investigation found evidence of meter tampering.

The MP has filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court to halt his arrest and seeks to quash the FIR. Meanwhile, another FIR accuses him of inciting violence during a survey incident. He asserts his innocence, claiming no presence at the event, as per his counsel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024