Samajwadi MP Ziaur Rehman Barq Accused of Power Theft

The Sambhal MP from the Samajwadi Party, Ziaur Rehman Barq, is facing serious allegations after being booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for purported electricity theft at his residence, according to official reports.

Ziaur Rehman Barq has been charged under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for illegal electricity usage. Additionally, his father, Mamlukur Rehman Barq faces accusations of intimidating government officials during a power inspection. The power department's investigation found evidence of meter tampering.

The MP has filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court to halt his arrest and seeks to quash the FIR. Meanwhile, another FIR accuses him of inciting violence during a survey incident. He asserts his innocence, claiming no presence at the event, as per his counsel.

