Operation Praghat: Unveiling the Subversive Network

In a significant crackdown on subversive elements, the Assam Police announced the arrest of eight people, including a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly planning disruptive activities across India.

Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh stated that the operation, dubbed 'Operation Praghat,' was executed during the night of December 17-18 across Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala.

The detainees are suspected of having connections with handlers in Pakistan and Bangladesh, with intentions to establish sleeper cells and target Hindu and RSS leaders in violent activities, according to Singh. The individuals are currently in Guwahati for further investigation.

