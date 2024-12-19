Operation Praghat: Unveiling the Subversive Network
The Assam Police have arrested eight individuals, including one Bangladeshi national, across India for planning subversive activities. This coordinated effort, named 'Operation Praghat,' involved alleged plans to form sleeper cells with handlers in Pakistan and Bangladesh, targeting Hindu and RSS leaders.
In a significant crackdown on subversive elements, the Assam Police announced the arrest of eight people, including a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly planning disruptive activities across India.
Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh stated that the operation, dubbed 'Operation Praghat,' was executed during the night of December 17-18 across Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala.
The detainees are suspected of having connections with handlers in Pakistan and Bangladesh, with intentions to establish sleeper cells and target Hindu and RSS leaders in violent activities, according to Singh. The individuals are currently in Guwahati for further investigation.
