Putin Proclaims Progress and Hypersonic Missile Prowess in Ukraine Conflict

President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Thursday that Russian troops are steadily moving towards accomplishing their key objectives on the Ukrainian battlefield. Speaking during his annual question and answer session on state TV, he also emphasized Russia's advanced hypersonic missile capabilities.

Putin noted significant progress along the entire front, with Russian forces reclaiming territory daily and advancing towards crucial cities like Pokrovsk, amid increasing momentum in eastern Ukraine. Despite the complexities of war, he voiced confidence in achieving outlined goals.

He also lauded the 'Oreshnik' hypersonic missile's superiority, asserting its readiness for a showdown with Western air defence systems. Putin openly challenged the West to a high-tech duel to prove the missile's invincibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)