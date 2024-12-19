Left Menu

Security Review in Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah's Strategic Assessment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a security review meeting for Jammu and Kashmir, the first since recent assembly elections. Joined by top-level officials, Shah evaluated the security challenges in the region, with an emphasis on counter-terrorism measures following recent violent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:26 IST
Omar Abdullah Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks the first such review since the recent assembly elections, which saw the National Conference take power under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The meeting, attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top military and intelligence officials, and MHA representatives, focused on measures to address ongoing security challenges and sporadic terror attacks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

