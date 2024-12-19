Security Review in Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah's Strategic Assessment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks the first such review since the recent assembly elections, which saw the National Conference take power under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The meeting, attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top military and intelligence officials, and MHA representatives, focused on measures to address ongoing security challenges and sporadic terror attacks in the region.

