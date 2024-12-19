Putin Open to Compromise Talks on Ukraine with Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness for talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over the Ukraine conflict. While Putin ruled out major territorial concessions, he insisted on Ukraine's non-NATO status. Talks could begin with Ukraine's parliament backing and reference the initial Istanbul agreement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a willingness to negotiate with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking during an annual session on state television, Putin declared his openness to compromise, citing no preconditions for initiating discussions with Ukrainian authorities.
Putin dismissed claims of Russia's weakened stance, asserting that the country has strengthened since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He suggested that any agreement should begin with a preliminary draft from the Istanbul talks. However, he maintained that Russia would not make major territorial concessions and reiterated demands for Ukraine to abandon its NATO ambitions.
Emphasizing the need for legitimate Ukrainian representation in any potential deal, Putin stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would need re-election for Moscow to view him as an authorized signatory, due to his term's technical expiration. Meanwhile, fighting continues with Russian advances in the east, indicating an ongoing complex situation on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Trump
- compromise
- talks
- Russia
- negotiations
- NATO
- Istanbul
- Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine
Tucker Carlson's Controversial Return to Russia: An Exclusive with Sergei Lavrov
Stalemate in Ukraine: Awaiting Peace Talks Amid Global Tensions
PCB Seeks Equality in ICC Tournaments Amid Hybrid Model Talks
Norwegian Sovereign Fund to Target Selective Russian Divestment