Putin Open to Compromise Talks on Ukraine with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a willingness to negotiate with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking during an annual session on state television, Putin declared his openness to compromise, citing no preconditions for initiating discussions with Ukrainian authorities.

Putin dismissed claims of Russia's weakened stance, asserting that the country has strengthened since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He suggested that any agreement should begin with a preliminary draft from the Istanbul talks. However, he maintained that Russia would not make major territorial concessions and reiterated demands for Ukraine to abandon its NATO ambitions.

Emphasizing the need for legitimate Ukrainian representation in any potential deal, Putin stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would need re-election for Moscow to view him as an authorized signatory, due to his term's technical expiration. Meanwhile, fighting continues with Russian advances in the east, indicating an ongoing complex situation on the ground.

