Tragic Altercation: Young Man Beaten to Death in Athai Village

A 26-year-old man named Mona was fatally beaten in Athai village after an altercation with Buddhan. The victim, struck with an iron rod, succumbed to his injuries. Police have arrested Buddhan, charged under Section 103 of the BNS. A detailed investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:43 IST
Tragic Altercation: Young Man Beaten to Death in Athai Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a harrowing incident in Athai village, a 26-year-old man named Mona was killed after a violent altercation, police reported Thursday. The tragic confrontation took a deadly turn when Mona clashed with an individual identified as Buddhan.

According to a complaint by Mona's brother, the quarrel occurred on Wednesday night. Buddhan allegedly attacked Mona with an iron rod, leading to his untimely death. The gravity of the incident has shaken the local community.

Additional SP (Crime) Prashant Kumar informed the press that Buddhan is now in custody, facing charges under Section 103 of the BNS. Authorities have recovered the weapon used in the attack, and a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

