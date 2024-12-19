Delhi Cyber Fraud Bust: A Deep Dive into Financial Deception

In a sweeping operation, Delhi Police apprehended a 21-year-old suspected cyber fraudster, identified as Ayan Das, for swindling a Delhi resident of Rs 23 lakh, an official disclosed on Thursday.

Das, hailing from Kolkata in West Bengal, reportedly collaborated with fraud syndicates, providing them with victims' bank accounts in exchange for commission, authorities revealed.

In an intricate scheme, Das and his associates misled the complainant, Srinivasan AK, with stock tips on social media, coaxing him into investing in a sham trading platform that promised hefty profits. Upon failing to withdraw the purported Rs 39 lakh gain, Srinivasan alerted the Cyber Police, leading to Das's capture after tracing his location to Kolkata.

