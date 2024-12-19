Left Menu

Delhi Cyber Fraud Bust: A Deep Dive into Financial Deception

A 21-year-old, Ayan Das, was arrested by Delhi Police for duping a man of Rs 23 lakh. Operating from Kolkata, he supplied bank details to fraud syndicates. Despite showing virtual profits, victims couldn't withdraw funds. Das was tracked and arrested after a detailed investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:46 IST
In a sweeping operation, Delhi Police apprehended a 21-year-old suspected cyber fraudster, identified as Ayan Das, for swindling a Delhi resident of Rs 23 lakh, an official disclosed on Thursday.

Das, hailing from Kolkata in West Bengal, reportedly collaborated with fraud syndicates, providing them with victims' bank accounts in exchange for commission, authorities revealed.

In an intricate scheme, Das and his associates misled the complainant, Srinivasan AK, with stock tips on social media, coaxing him into investing in a sham trading platform that promised hefty profits. Upon failing to withdraw the purported Rs 39 lakh gain, Srinivasan alerted the Cyber Police, leading to Das's capture after tracing his location to Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

