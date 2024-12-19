Putin Calls for Lasting Peace Over Temporary Truce with Ukraine

In a recent statement, President Vladimir Putin underscored the necessity of forging a lasting peace agreement with Ukraine. He firmly dismissed the idea of a temporary truce.

Putin cautioned against a prolonged ceasefire, noting it could enable Ukraine to strengthen its military forces. The Russian leader argued that such a pause could allow Kyiv to secure additional reinforcements and replenish its ammunition supplies.

His comments highlight the ongoing complexities of the relationship between Russia and Ukraine as both nations grapple with finding a sustainable solution to their conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)