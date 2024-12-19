Racing to Controversy: Telangana's Formula-E Saga

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against BRS working president and MLA K T Rama Rao. Accusations include making payments in foreign currency without approvals to conduct a Formula-E race in Hyderabad during a previous regime, according to official sources.

The event's cancellation was announced by Formula E, citing contract breaches by the new Telangana government. This development follows Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's permission to register a case against Rama Rao. FIR documents have also implicated senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy.

The case, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, accuses the previous administration of breaching trust by organizing the race without cabinet approval during the Model Code of Conduct. Rama Rao, defending himself in the assembly, urged for a genuine debate on the allegations to reveal the facts publicly.

