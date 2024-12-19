Zelenskiy Denies Istanbul Agreements with Russia

During a press conference at the European Council meeting in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that there are no existing agreements between Ukraine and Russia made in Istanbul.

Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine has not conceded to any ultimatums from the Russian Federation, and reiterated that no documents were signed, negating the existence of any agreement.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned a preliminary agreement, which was never put into action, as a possible foundation for future negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)