EU Stands Firm: 'Nothing About Ukraine Without Ukraine'

European Union leaders have declared that no decisions regarding the future of war-torn Ukraine should be made without its involvement or behind the backs of European partners. This statement comes less than a month before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

Ukraine faces increasing challenges over 1,000 days into the conflict. Despite Russia's heavy casualties, it continues to gain ground, pushing the front line westward. Ukraine's infrastructure is severely damaged, and recruitment for the military is increasingly difficult.

During a summit in Brussels, many EU leaders reiterated the mantra of 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine'. They urged the EU to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of potential negotiations and highlighted the importance of long-term support, including air defense and artillery.

(With inputs from agencies.)