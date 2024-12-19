Corruption Scandal Surrounds Hyderabad's Formula-E Race
The Telangana ACB has filed a case against BRS leader K T Rama Rao over alleged illegal payments for a Formula-E race. With the event's cancellation, tensions rise as Rama Rao challenges the government's allegations, while asserting the integrity of the transaction and vowing a legal battle.
The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against K T Rama Rao, the BRS working president and MLA, following allegations of improper payments related to hosting a Formula-E race in Hyderabad. These alleged payments, some made in foreign currency without the requisite approvals, have placed the spotlight on Rama Rao and other officials.
Complicating the matter is the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix by Formula E, citing a breach of contract by the Telangana government. This decision is seen as a consequence of the financial dispute, which was set to be examined in the Indian assembly on the request of Rama Rao, who claimed the government lacks transparency in the matter.
Responding to the controversy, Rama Rao maintains his innocence, arguing that the funds were legitimately allocated and challenging the government to hold an open debate. He insists on the absence of corruption, highlighting the transparency of the transactions made through Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and criticizing the political motivations behind the allegations.
