Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Surrounds Hyderabad's Formula-E Race

The Telangana ACB has filed a case against BRS leader K T Rama Rao over alleged illegal payments for a Formula-E race. With the event's cancellation, tensions rise as Rama Rao challenges the government's allegations, while asserting the integrity of the transaction and vowing a legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:09 IST
Corruption Scandal Surrounds Hyderabad's Formula-E Race
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against K T Rama Rao, the BRS working president and MLA, following allegations of improper payments related to hosting a Formula-E race in Hyderabad. These alleged payments, some made in foreign currency without the requisite approvals, have placed the spotlight on Rama Rao and other officials.

Complicating the matter is the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix by Formula E, citing a breach of contract by the Telangana government. This decision is seen as a consequence of the financial dispute, which was set to be examined in the Indian assembly on the request of Rama Rao, who claimed the government lacks transparency in the matter.

Responding to the controversy, Rama Rao maintains his innocence, arguing that the funds were legitimately allocated and challenging the government to hold an open debate. He insists on the absence of corruption, highlighting the transparency of the transactions made through Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and criticizing the political motivations behind the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024