Left Menu

Amazon's New Safety Measures Resolve OSHA Claims

Amazon will enhance safety protocols at its U.S. facilities to resolve OSHA's claims about ergonomic risks. The agreement includes adjustable workstations and job rotations to alleviate potential injuries. This move comes amid worker protests and ongoing critiques about Amazon's labor practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 03:09 IST
Amazon's New Safety Measures Resolve OSHA Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon.com has agreed to implement measures across its U.S. facilities to settle a federal agency's claims regarding worker safety. These measures aim to prevent back problems and other ergonomic injuries as identified by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), according to a release on Thursday.

The settlement involves 10 Amazon facilities nationwide and introduces solutions like adjustable height workstations, ergonomic mats, and job rotations. An Amazon spokesperson stated that OSHA had dropped nine out of ten complaints, with a remaining issue focusing on an Illinois site.

The settlement has wide-reaching implications, affecting hundreds of thousands of Amazon workers. Additionally, workers at several U.S. facilities protested over what they consider unfair treatment, amid broader efforts to unionize and push for enhanced safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024