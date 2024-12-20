Amazon's New Safety Measures Resolve OSHA Claims
Amazon will enhance safety protocols at its U.S. facilities to resolve OSHA's claims about ergonomic risks. The agreement includes adjustable workstations and job rotations to alleviate potential injuries. This move comes amid worker protests and ongoing critiques about Amazon's labor practices.
Amazon.com has agreed to implement measures across its U.S. facilities to settle a federal agency's claims regarding worker safety. These measures aim to prevent back problems and other ergonomic injuries as identified by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), according to a release on Thursday.
The settlement involves 10 Amazon facilities nationwide and introduces solutions like adjustable height workstations, ergonomic mats, and job rotations. An Amazon spokesperson stated that OSHA had dropped nine out of ten complaints, with a remaining issue focusing on an Illinois site.
The settlement has wide-reaching implications, affecting hundreds of thousands of Amazon workers. Additionally, workers at several U.S. facilities protested over what they consider unfair treatment, amid broader efforts to unionize and push for enhanced safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
