Emerging Threat: Pakistan's Long-Range Missile Ambitions Unveiled

In a surprising revelation, a senior White House official on Thursday declared that Pakistan's development of long-range ballistic missile capabilities presents an 'emerging threat' to the United States. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer's statement sheds light on the deteriorating relationship between Washington and Islamabad post-2021 US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

This development raises significant questions regarding Pakistan's strategic nuclear ambitions, traditionally aimed at counterbalancing India following their three major conflicts since 1947. Speaking at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Finer emphasized Pakistan's advances in missile technology, noting its journey toward more sophisticated long-range ballistic systems capable of potentially striking US targets.

Finer pointed out that very few nuclear-armed nations possess missiles with the reach to target the US, listing adversaries such as Russia, North Korea, and China. This revelation underscores growing US concerns over Pakistan's military advancements, leading to newly imposed sanctions aimed at Pakistan's state-run defense agency involved in its missile program.

