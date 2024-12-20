Left Menu

Sri Lanka Navy Rescues Over 100 Rohingyas Adrift at Sea

The Sri Lanka Navy has rescued more than 100 Rohingyas, including women and children, found in distress off the northeastern coast. They were discovered by local fishermen and brought to Trincomalee. The cause of their predicament remains unclear. Similar rescues have occurred in the past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:21 IST
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Navy has successfully rescued over 100 Rohingyas, including 25 children and 40 women, off the island's northeastern coast. The distressed group was spotted on Thursday by local fishermen in the Mullaithivu district near Vellamullivaikkal.

Authorities are yet to determine the reasons behind their maritime distress or their intended destination, though there is speculation they might have been heading towards Australia or Indonesia. The group was traveling on a fishing trawler when discovered, said a Navy spokesman.

Following the rescue operation, the Rohingyas were transported to the eastern port of Trincomalee for further actions. This rescue mirrors a similar incident last December when over 100 Rohingyas were saved and later repatriated with the assistance of the UN refugee agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

