Kolkata Police Nab Alleged Arms Dealers in Major Operation

Two suspected arms dealers, Rahish Kumar and Meeraj Mallik from Bihar, were arrested in Kolkata. The Kolkata Police's special task force seized two 9 mm automatic pistols and ammunition from their hotel room. A case under the Arms Act has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's special task force achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending two suspected arms dealers in the city.

Rahish Kumar and Meeraj Mallik, both from Bihar's Gaya district, were arrested in a guest house on AJC Bose Road, where the police found two 9 mm automatic pistols and 18 rounds of ammunition in their room.

Authorities have filed a case under the Arms Act, launching further investigations into the matter as officials continue to piece together details of the illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

