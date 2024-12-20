Kolkata Police Nab Alleged Arms Dealers in Major Operation

Kolkata's special task force achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending two suspected arms dealers in the city.

Rahish Kumar and Meeraj Mallik, both from Bihar's Gaya district, were arrested in a guest house on AJC Bose Road, where the police found two 9 mm automatic pistols and 18 rounds of ammunition in their room.

Authorities have filed a case under the Arms Act, launching further investigations into the matter as officials continue to piece together details of the illegal operation.

