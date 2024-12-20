Ukraine Downs Missiles in Overnight Attack
Ukraine's air force reported that it successfully intercepted five ballistic missiles and 40 drones during a Russian attack. A total of 65 drones were launched overnight, with 20 failing to reach their targets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:06 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant defensive move, Ukraine's air force announced on Friday that it had intercepted five ballistic missiles, curbing a Russian offensive.
The night saw an intense launch of 65 drones, according to reports from the Ukrainian military. Fortunately, 20 of these were unsuccessful in hitting their designated targets.
This operation demonstrates Ukraine's resilience amidst an ongoing conflict, as defensive strategies continue to play a crucial role in the nation's efforts to protect its sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's president replaces his defense chief, who said troops exercising martial law were acting on his orders, reports AP.
Indian Army Launches Major Operation After Terrorist Attack in Pulwama
Punjab Political Turmoil: Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal Highlights Governance Failures
Ukraine's Defense Holds Firm Against Russian Drone Barrage
Tragic Bee Attack Claims Life of Honey Collector