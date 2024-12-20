Left Menu

Ukraine Downs Missiles in Overnight Attack

Ukraine's air force reported that it successfully intercepted five ballistic missiles and 40 drones during a Russian attack. A total of 65 drones were launched overnight, with 20 failing to reach their targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:06 IST
Ukraine Downs Missiles in Overnight Attack
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant defensive move, Ukraine's air force announced on Friday that it had intercepted five ballistic missiles, curbing a Russian offensive.

The night saw an intense launch of 65 drones, according to reports from the Ukrainian military. Fortunately, 20 of these were unsuccessful in hitting their designated targets.

This operation demonstrates Ukraine's resilience amidst an ongoing conflict, as defensive strategies continue to play a crucial role in the nation's efforts to protect its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024