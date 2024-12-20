Ukraine Downs Missiles in Overnight Attack

In a significant defensive move, Ukraine's air force announced on Friday that it had intercepted five ballistic missiles, curbing a Russian offensive.

The night saw an intense launch of 65 drones, according to reports from the Ukrainian military. Fortunately, 20 of these were unsuccessful in hitting their designated targets.

This operation demonstrates Ukraine's resilience amidst an ongoing conflict, as defensive strategies continue to play a crucial role in the nation's efforts to protect its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)