Left Menu

Tragedy Off Rhodes: Migrant Speedboat Capsizes

A speedboat carrying migrants capsized off the Greek island of Rhodes, resulting in eight fatalities. Greek authorities reported the vessel was conducting risky maneuvers to avoid a patrol, leading to the disaster. Rescue operations are ongoing, uncertain if more passengers are missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:40 IST
Tragedy Off Rhodes: Migrant Speedboat Capsizes
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a tragic incident, a speedboat carrying migrants capsized Friday morning near the eastern Greek island of Rhodes, resulting in the deaths of eight people, according to Greek authorities.

Reports indicate the speedboat was performing dangerous maneuvers to evade a patrol vessel, which caused several migrants to fall into the sea. This evasive action led to the fatal accident.

A rescue operation, involving coast guard vessels and a helicopter, remains underway amid uncertainty over whether additional passengers are still unaccounted for. The waters around Rhodes, near Turkiye's coast, are known as a busy illegal smuggling corridor in the eastern Mediterranean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024