Tragedy Off Rhodes: Migrant Speedboat Capsizes
A speedboat carrying migrants capsized off the Greek island of Rhodes, resulting in eight fatalities. Greek authorities reported the vessel was conducting risky maneuvers to avoid a patrol, leading to the disaster. Rescue operations are ongoing, uncertain if more passengers are missing.
In a tragic incident, a speedboat carrying migrants capsized Friday morning near the eastern Greek island of Rhodes, resulting in the deaths of eight people, according to Greek authorities.
Reports indicate the speedboat was performing dangerous maneuvers to evade a patrol vessel, which caused several migrants to fall into the sea. This evasive action led to the fatal accident.
A rescue operation, involving coast guard vessels and a helicopter, remains underway amid uncertainty over whether additional passengers are still unaccounted for. The waters around Rhodes, near Turkiye's coast, are known as a busy illegal smuggling corridor in the eastern Mediterranean.
