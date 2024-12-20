Left Menu

Justice for RG Kar Medic: Doctors Rally in Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court has permitted a doctors' organization to hold a demonstration from December 20 to 26, demanding swift justice for a doctor reportedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in August. The protest must be held 50 feet away from Dorina Crossing to avoid traffic chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:22 IST
Justice for RG Kar Medic: Doctors Rally in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has granted permission to a collective of doctors to stage a demonstration from December 20 to 26, advocating for expedited justice concerning the alleged rape and murder of a medic from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.

The court specified that the Joint Forum of Doctors must conduct their protest at a location 50 feet away from Dorina crossing at Esplanade, a high-traffic area in central Kolkata, to prevent disruption. Initially, the doctors intended to hold their sit-in at Dorina Crossing, but concerns over traffic congestion were raised.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh stipulated that the demonstration stage should not exceed specific dimensions and limit participants to 250 people. Additionally, organizers were instructed to avoid inciting speeches to maintain law and order, with the administration tasked to prepare accordingly to prevent any incidents. A compliance report is to be submitted by police by January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024