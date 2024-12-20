Justice for RG Kar Medic: Doctors Rally in Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court has granted permission to a collective of doctors to stage a demonstration from December 20 to 26, advocating for expedited justice concerning the alleged rape and murder of a medic from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.

The court specified that the Joint Forum of Doctors must conduct their protest at a location 50 feet away from Dorina crossing at Esplanade, a high-traffic area in central Kolkata, to prevent disruption. Initially, the doctors intended to hold their sit-in at Dorina Crossing, but concerns over traffic congestion were raised.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh stipulated that the demonstration stage should not exceed specific dimensions and limit participants to 250 people. Additionally, organizers were instructed to avoid inciting speeches to maintain law and order, with the administration tasked to prepare accordingly to prevent any incidents. A compliance report is to be submitted by police by January 13.

