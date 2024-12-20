Court Greenlights Adani's Dharavi Revamp Amid Legal Challenges
An Indian court has dismissed SecLink's challenge against awarding the Dharavi redevelopment contract to Adani Group. Despite allegations of bias, the court sided with Adani, clearing the way for the slum's transformation. SecLink plans to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.
In a significant development, an Indian court has dismissed a petition that contested the awarding of a crucial contract to the Adani Group for the redevelopment of Mumbai's Dharavi slum. This decision clears a major legal hurdle for the ambitious urban transformation project led by billionaire Gautam Adani.
The Adani Group secured a $619 million bid in 2023 to transform Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, into a modern city hub. The bid was challenged in court by SecLink Technologies, a Dubai-based firm, which accused the Maharashtra state of cancelling a previous tender to favor Adani. SecLink has expressed intentions to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.
The Maharashtra government and the Adani Group have denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the bidding process followed due procedure. The court's decision underpins the current momentum for the Dharavi project, which is expected to significantly alter the socio-economic landscape of Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
