Samajwadi Party Urges Action on Temple-Mosque Disputes

The Samajwadi Party has welcomed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on the mosque-temple disputes and demanded action against individuals not adhering to his guidance. They urged withdrawal of false cases related to Sambhal violence and compensation for the victims' families in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the need for societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:09 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has expressed its approval of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks concerning the resurgence of disputes over religious sites, urging him to act against those defying his guidance.

In response to Mr. Bhagwat's remarks on temple-mosque disputes, the Samajwadi Party has called for the dismissal of falsified cases linked to the Sambhal violence in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that the victims' families receive adequate compensation.

Highlighting Mr. Bhagwat's call for harmony, the Samajwadi Party reinforced the necessity to establish a society that lives together in peace, amidst the ongoing contention surrounding religious sites in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

