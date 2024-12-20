Gruesome Discovery as Dogs Foil Murderer's Plans
A 35-year-old man named Marimuthu from Anjugramam was arrested for murdering his wife after chopping her body into pieces. His attempt to dispose of the body was foiled when dogs attracted the attention of neighbors to the bloody bags. He confessed after a confrontation.
A horrifying crime unfolded in Anjugramam when a local man, Marimuthu, was apprehended for the brutal murder of his wife. The crime came to light as Marimuthu attempted to dispose of his victim's dismembered remains.
Carrying three bags of the dismembered parts, Marimuthu was about to escape when dogs, drawn by the scent of blood, began barking, alerting suspicious neighbors. They confronted Marimuthu and were horrified to discover a woman's body parts inside one of the bags.
The Anjugramam police, notified by the neighbors, promptly seized the grisly evidence and took Marimuthu into custody. He later confessed to killing his wife during a dispute over her fidelity. The body parts were sent to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for further examination.
