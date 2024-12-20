Key Arrest Made in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step towards resolving the Praveen Nettaru murder case by arresting a primary suspect.

Kodaje Mohammed Sherif was apprehended at Delhi airport upon his arrival from Bahrain, following a lookout circular against him.

Linked to the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI), Sherif is alleged to have directed the group responsible for Nettaru's murder to incite communal tension, according to NIA investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)