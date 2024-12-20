Left Menu

Key Arrest Made in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Kodaje Mohammed Sherif at Delhi airport for his involvement in BJP leader Praveen Nettaru's murder. Sherif, linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), allegedly led the group that executed the murder, aimed at spreading communal unrest. Investigations continue.

Key Arrest Made in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step towards resolving the Praveen Nettaru murder case by arresting a primary suspect.

Kodaje Mohammed Sherif was apprehended at Delhi airport upon his arrival from Bahrain, following a lookout circular against him.

Linked to the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI), Sherif is alleged to have directed the group responsible for Nettaru's murder to incite communal tension, according to NIA investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

