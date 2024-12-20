Tragedy Strikes Zagreb: School Stabbing Leaves Nation Mourning
A tragic knife attack occurred at Precko Elementary School in Zagreb, Croatia, where a 19-year-old former student killed a 7-year-old and injured three children and a teacher. The attacker, who had a history of mental health issues, was detained after a self-inflicted injury. Authorities mourn the unexpected loss.
A horrifying incident unfolded in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, when a former student entered Precko Elementary School wielding a knife. The 19-year-old attacker tragically killed a 7-year-old and injured three more children along with a teacher.
Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic confirmed the attacker's detention after he injured himself. The assailant, with a prior history of mental health struggles, attempted self-harm before police intervention.
In response to the tragedy, Saturday has been declared a day of mourning. President Zoran Milanovic expressed the nation's grief, while Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic assured ongoing investigations to understand the full scope of events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
