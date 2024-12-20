Tragedy Strikes Zagreb: School Stabbing Leaves Nation Mourning

A horrifying incident unfolded in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, when a former student entered Precko Elementary School wielding a knife. The 19-year-old attacker tragically killed a 7-year-old and injured three more children along with a teacher.

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic confirmed the attacker's detention after he injured himself. The assailant, with a prior history of mental health struggles, attempted self-harm before police intervention.

In response to the tragedy, Saturday has been declared a day of mourning. President Zoran Milanovic expressed the nation's grief, while Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic assured ongoing investigations to understand the full scope of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)