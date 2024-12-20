Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Zagreb: School Stabbing Leaves Nation Mourning

A tragic knife attack occurred at Precko Elementary School in Zagreb, Croatia, where a 19-year-old former student killed a 7-year-old and injured three children and a teacher. The attacker, who had a history of mental health issues, was detained after a self-inflicted injury. Authorities mourn the unexpected loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes Zagreb: School Stabbing Leaves Nation Mourning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Croatia

A horrifying incident unfolded in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, when a former student entered Precko Elementary School wielding a knife. The 19-year-old attacker tragically killed a 7-year-old and injured three more children along with a teacher.

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic confirmed the attacker's detention after he injured himself. The assailant, with a prior history of mental health struggles, attempted self-harm before police intervention.

In response to the tragedy, Saturday has been declared a day of mourning. President Zoran Milanovic expressed the nation's grief, while Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic assured ongoing investigations to understand the full scope of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024