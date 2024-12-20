Farmers' Struggle: Unyielding Hunger for Justice

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, raised concerns on Friday regarding the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Dallewal is currently on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantees and loan waivers.

Gandhi criticized the government for forcing farmers to protest for their rights repeatedly, drawing parallels with the earlier withdrawal of controversial farm laws. He insisted that the Modi administration would once again have to concede to farmers' demands.

As Dallewal's health worsens, with risks of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure, the situation remains tense. The Supreme Court has deferred the decision on his hospitalization to local authorities and doctors, while protests continue at border points between Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)