Farmers' Struggle: Unyielding Hunger for Justice
Rahul Gandhi voiced concerns over farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health as he undergoes a hunger strike for MSP guarantee and loan waiver. The Congress demands government action, pointing to earlier retractions of farm laws as precedent. Dallewal's condition is critical after 25 days of fasting.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, raised concerns on Friday regarding the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Dallewal is currently on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantees and loan waivers.
Gandhi criticized the government for forcing farmers to protest for their rights repeatedly, drawing parallels with the earlier withdrawal of controversial farm laws. He insisted that the Modi administration would once again have to concede to farmers' demands.
As Dallewal's health worsens, with risks of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure, the situation remains tense. The Supreme Court has deferred the decision on his hospitalization to local authorities and doctors, while protests continue at border points between Punjab and Haryana.
